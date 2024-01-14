en English
Leylah Fernandez: A Rising Star in Melbourne’s Summer Competitions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Leylah Fernandez: A Rising Star in Melbourne’s Summer Competitions

Canadian tennis sensation, Leylah Fernandez, continues to impress the world with her exceptional performances in Melbourne’s summer competitions. Despite the city’s challenging weather conditions, Fernandez is showcasing her agility, strength, and strategic play on the court. Her successful run in Melbourne is a testament not just to her skills, but also her resilience and dedication to the sport.

Triumphant First Round at Australian Open

Fernandez emerged victorious in her first-round match at the Australian Open, overcoming Sara Bejlek with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-2. Though she admits that it wasn’t a perfect match, Fernandez demonstrated her tenacity, fighting through the tough moments. This victory marks a significant improvement from her first-round loss at last year’s U.S. Open, indicating her growth as an athlete.

A New Era for Canadian Tennis

As the sole Canadian competing in the women’s singles draw in Melbourne, Fernandez’s victory is momentous. She won her opening singles match against 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia, despite needing a tiebreaker to clinch the first set. Her performance, which included two aces, two double faults, one tiebreak victory, and 18 unforced errors, underscores her readiness to compete against some of the best tennis players in the world.

Looking Ahead: Confidence and Anticipation

Having survived a first-set scare and defeating her younger opponent, Fernandez’s confidence is likely to be bolstered for future matches. She will next compete against American Alycia Parks. Fernandez, who first shot to prominence with a run to the final of the 2021 US Open, has had a successful streak in 2023, and her achievements in Melbourne set an encouraging tone for her season.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

