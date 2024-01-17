LevelJump Healthcare Corps Requests Extension for Private Placement from TSX Venture Exchange

Canadian telehealth solutions provider, LevelJump Healthcare Corp., has applied for an extension for its non-brokered private placement from the TSX Venture Exchange. The initial announcement of the offering was made on November 28, 2023, with a goal of raising up to $5,000,000 by selling up to 5,000,000 units at $1.00 each. To date, the company has sold 1,955,000 units and 2,094,000 Class A-1 Preferred shares, with a cap set on the latter at 10,000,000 shares.

Advertisment

Details of the Offering

Each unit sold comprises one common share priced at $0.10 and one 12% cumulative redeemable convertible Class A Series 1 preferred share priced at $0.90. The Preferred shares are non-voting, carry a 12% annual dividend, and are redeemable at $1.00 at the fifth anniversary or at $1.10 before then. They are also convertible into common shares at $0.20 each. The offering is targeted towards accredited Canadian investors, strategic investors, private investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals.

Use of Funds and Regulatory Approvals

Advertisment

The funds raised from the offering are planned for acquisitions and general working capital. However, the offering is subject to regulatory approvals and securities issued will have a four-month hold period. The TSX Venture Exchange is yet to give its nod to the extension request.

About LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. provides telehealth and in-person radiology services through its Teleradiology division and Independent Healthcare Facilities (IHF). It aims to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare, providing high-quality, accessible services to patients irrespective of their location.