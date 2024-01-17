Lethbridge Man Charged in Downtown Break and Enter

In a recent incident that has stirred the tranquility of downtown Lethbridge, a 36-year-old man has been charged with a break and enter at Leather Unlimited, a local business located on the 300 block of 5 Street North. The crime unfolded on January 16, 2024, when the owner discovered the security grill gate removed and a window broken into. The interior of the store was rummaged through, and a safe containing an undisclosed sum of money was found missing.

The Break-In and the Investigation

Upon arrival at the scene, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) patrol officers and the Property Crimes Unit found the premises in disarray. Their immediate attention was drawn to the broken window and the missing grill gate, clear signs of a forced entry. The owner's report indicated that the safe, now gone, had been holding a significant sum of cash.

As part of their investigation, the LPS reviewed surveillance footage from the store. The footage provided a vital lead: the identification of a suspicious vehicle and an individual associated with the crime.

Identification and Arrest

The suspect, identified as Travis Lloyd Trapp of Picture Butte, was located at a motel in south Lethbridge and subsequently arrested. Trapp, now facing charges for shop-breaking and commit theft, has been thrust into the spotlight as the prime suspect in this case.

