Leon's Furniture to Develop 4,000 Housing Units in Toronto: A Strategic Move Amidst Housing Crisis

Canadian home furnishings retailer, Leon's Furniture Ltd. (LFL), is diversifying its portfolio by venturing into the realm of residential construction. The company has announced a plan to develop nearly 4,000 housing units on a 40-acre plot of land in Toronto, marking their first foray into the housing market. The site, which currently houses LFL's headquarters and a flagship store, is predominantly composed of unused fields situated strategically between two major highways.

A Diverse Residential Development

The ambitious project will incorporate a diverse mix of housing types including rental apartment buildings, single-family houses, townhouses, and condos. CEO Mike Walsh underscored the company's ownership of the land and the potential to optimize its use through an array of residential designs. The planning process is still in its infancy, with initial steps focusing on rebuilding the corporate office and retail store on the site prior to the commencement of the residential development.

LFL Responds to Canada's Housing Crisis

LFL's decision aligns with a broader trend of commercial entities repurposing their properties into residential and mixed-use spaces as a response to Canada's affordable housing crisis. The federal government's recent initiatives to stimulate rental housing construction, including tax incentives, are likely to provide a beneficial environment for the company's new venture.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Behavior

Known for its extensive retail footprint, Leon's is adapting to shifts in consumer behavior by downsizing its physical stores and centralizing distribution. In a further strategic move, LFL is weighing up the creation of a real estate investment trust (REIT) to manage some of its property assets. This includes 430 acres of land across the country, a significant portion of which is currently underutilized.