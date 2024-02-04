Legal Repercussions for Illegal Moose Hunting in Ontario

Three men from Ontario faced hefty fines and penalties for their illegal hunting activities. The men were discovered during a conservation officers' enforcement flight on October 14, 2022, carrying out a moose hunting party on Lac Seul. The subsequent inspection led to the discovery of significant violations of hunting regulations.

Charged for Unlawful Hunting

Frederick Evers, a resident of Kingsville, and Michael Boose from Essex were found guilty of shooting a cow moose from a motorboat. The act, in and of itself, is a violation. However, the men were also found to be a considerable distance away from the tag holder, Richard McCarty. This breaches party hunting regulations that require all hunters in a party to remain within five kilometres of the tag holder.

Legal Repercussions

Evers was fined $9,000 for unlawfully hunting big game and discharging a firearm from a motorboat. Additionally, he received a one-year hunting license suspension. His case was heard remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on October 12, 2023. Boose faced similar charges and was fined $8,500. McCarty, from Wheatley, was found guilty of invalidating a tag concerning an animal killed by another and was fined $2,000. The cases for Boose and McCarty were also heard remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on November 22, 2023.

Public Encouragement

The public has been encouraged to report any natural resource violations. They can provide information about unsolved cases through the ministry's TIPS line or Crime Stoppers. This serves as a reminder that illegal hunting activities are not only harmful to the environment but also carry severe legal consequences.