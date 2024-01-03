en English
Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

Former Calgary councilman, Dale Hodges, renowned for his long-standing tenure of 27 years on the city council, passed away following a prolonged illness. His legacy, marked with significant contributions to the city’s development, is interwoven with Calgary’s history.

A Legacy of Public Service

Remembered for his tireless advocacy for parks, public services, and civic improvements, Hodges witnessed and played a critical role in momentous events, such as the 1988 Winter Olympics and the construction of the northwest LRT. His passion extended to the preservation and creation of green spaces, including Bowmont Park, Nose Hill Park, and Baker Park, marking a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability.

Persistence and Determination

Hodges’ tenure was not without its challenges. In a rare occurrence, he faced threats from the Hells Angels for opposing their establishment of a clubhouse in his ward, a testament to his resilience and unwavering determination to protect his community. Former journalist Gary Bobrovitz recounts this as a prominent event in Hodges’ career.

The Man behind the Documents

Known for keeping meticulous records of council documents in his car, Hodges’ habit ironically helped save his life in a collision with a City of Calgary gravel truck. This incident became an anecdote of his devotion to his public service role and his attention to detail.

Hodges leaves behind his wife Yvonne, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage, family, and friends. His passing has left a void deeply felt by his loved ones and the community he served. A memorial service for Hodges will be announced. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Dale Hodges Graduate Scholarship in Political Science, honoring his commitment to fostering future public servants.

The impact of Hodges’ public service will continue to reverberate through Calgary’s landscapes and the hearts of its citizens. His life and legacy, encapsulated in the Dale Hodges Park, will serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of public servants.

Canada History Obituary
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

