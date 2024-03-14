Leaside Home Sells Over Asking with $30K Buyer Bonus, Spotlighting Hot Market

The recent sale of a detached home in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood underscores the area's competitive real estate market, with a property at 21 McRae Dr. fetching $2.425 million, $30,000 over its asking price in February 2024. The transaction highlights the strong demand for homes in this price range, with the house boasting several appealing features, including four bedrooms, three fireplaces, a genuine garage, and a secluded garden. Agents Armin Yousefi and Megan Whyte facilitated the sale, noting the property's attractiveness among potential buyers.

Competition Heats Up in Leaside

Leaside's real estate market has become increasingly competitive, particularly for detached homes priced under $3 million. This specific sale illustrates the lengths to which buyers are willing to go to secure a property in this coveted area. The home at 21 McRae Dr. attracted 43 visitors in just three days on the market, with more expected for an open house. The decision by one buyer to offer a $30,000 bonus to preempt other bids was a strategic move that underscores the competitive nature of the market.

Property Features and Improvements

The house, originally built around 1942, has undergone significant improvements over the years, transforming it into a modern living space with 2,610 square feet, including a recreation area downstairs. The property features formal living and dining rooms, a modern eat-in kitchen, a rear family room with a gas stove, and a wraparound deck leading to a south-facing yard. Notably, one of the home's four bathrooms includes heated floors, adding a touch of luxury.

Market Dynamics in Leaside

The Leaside area is known for its unique micro-market, with a high demand for turnkey detached homes. According to agent Armin Yousefi, properties in this category tend to sell quickly due to their appeal to buyers seeking ready-to-move-in homes. The sale of the home on McRae Dr. is indicative of the broader trends in the area, where a combination of desirable features and strategic improvements can significantly enhance a property's marketability.

The sale of 21 McRae Dr. not only highlights the competitive nature of the real estate market in Leaside but also reflects broader trends in Toronto's housing market. As buyers continue to value features such as additional bedrooms, fireplaces, private garages, and gardens, properties that offer these amenities are likely to remain in high demand. This sale serves as a testament to the strategic decisions buyers and sellers are making in a tight market, and may signal a continued upward trajectory for home values in desirable neighbourhoods like Leaside.