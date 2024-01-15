en English
Asia

Leadership Change at Hylife Foods: Karana Sangfai Steps Up as CEO

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Hylife Foods, a prominent figure in the North American pork processing industry, announced a change in leadership as its current CEO, Grant Lazaruk, declared his retirement effective from February 29th. Karana Sangfai, the firm’s Chief Strategic Officer, is set to assume the roles of CEO and President from March 1st.

Transition of Leadership

With Lazaruk’s departure, Hylife Foods bids farewell to a man who has profoundly influenced the course of the company since joining in 1997. As CEO since 2010, Lazaruk has steered a steady ship, navigating the company through both calm and stormy waters. He now seeks to dedicate his time to community initiatives and family, leaving the helm to Sangfai.

Growth and Challenges of Hylife Foods

Hylife Foods, based in Manitoba, has made significant strides since its inception, catering to diverse markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and South Africa. The company’s influence extends beyond North America, with offices in China and Japan. In 2020, Hylife Foods further broadened its reach in the United States by acquiring a majority stake in Minnesota-based Prime Pork.

Despite its growth, the company has not been immune to economic trials. Last year, a pork facility in Windom was shut down due to financial pressure, causing over 1,000 employees to lose their jobs. Further job cuts followed, with administrative and processing layoffs at its Steinbach head office and Neepawa processing site in Canada.

Optimism in the Face of Adversity

While acknowledging these recent industry challenges, Sangfai remains steadfast and hopeful about Hylife Foods’ future. In his words, despite the setbacks, the company is strong and well-positioned for success. As the incoming CEO and President, Sangfai is poised to steer Hylife Foods into its next chapter, drawing on his experience as the company’s Chief Strategic Officer.

Asia Business Canada
