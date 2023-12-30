Le Soleil Ends Print Era, Embraces Digital Future

An epoch in Quebec City’s journalism history was marked on December 30, 2023, as Le Soleil, the city’s long-standing newspaper, released its final print edition. This culmination of 127 years of printed news was not a sudden retreat but part of an evolutionary leap into a fully digital future, a strategy that has been part of Le Soleil’s vision since its transformation into a co-operative back in 2019.

Unfolding the Final Chapter

The farewell issue, a hefty 96-page retrospective, is a heartfelt tribute to the newspaper’s illustrious past. By featuring its most significant front pages, it offers readers a journey through time, exploring the distinctiveness of Quebec and the crucial role the newspaper played in its narrative. This final print run is a poignant homage to the publication’s legacy, even while it ushers in the advent of a new era.

Adapting to the Digital Era

Editor Marc Gendron, while acknowledging the emotional impact on the staff, expressed optimism about the future. The decision to cease print editions wasn’t just a cost-saving measure; it was a strategic move, a necessary adaptation to the evolving digital landscape of media consumption. The decline in print revenue had led to the reduction of the paper’s circulation to just Saturdays in March 2020. But now, it was time to let go of the paper, not the journalism.

A Pioneer of Local Journalism

Le Soleil has always been a pioneer. It was the first Canadian newspaper to print a photograph in 1899, and the first French-language newspaper to launch a website in 1996. Its commitment to local journalism, covering stories often overlooked by larger outlets, has made it a trusted source of news for Quebec City. The end of its print era doesn’t spell the end of its mission. The publication is set to continue its legacy of innovation by embracing new digital methodologies.

While some job cuts are anticipated due to this transition, Gendron assures that departures will be managed through a plan negotiated with the union. As Valrie Gaudreau, the former editor-in-chief, puts it, the move is a necessary one, driven by survival instinct, much like the birth of Le Soleil on the morning of December 28, 1896. As such, Le Soleil continues to rise, not on paper, but in the digital sky.