Laurentian University Bolsters Indigenous Focus with New Faculty Appointments

In a move that signals a renewed commitment to the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives in their curriculum, Laurentian University has appointed three new tenure-track faculty members with strong ties to Indigenous communities. Adria Kurchina-Tyson, Nicole Wemigwans, and Sharlene Webkamigad, all close to completing their PhDs, are the latest additions to the faculty and are expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of Indigenous Relations at the institute.

A Blend of Passion, Expertise, and Indigenous Roots

Adria Kurchina-Tyson, bearing roots in Shebahonaning, is enthusiastic about mentoring master’s students and designing new courses to bolster Indigenous Relations. Nicole Wemigwans, hailing from the Serpent River First Nation and Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, brings with her a rich history of involvement in community-based programs. Her ambition is to arm future social workers with culturally appropriate skills necessary for effective work within Indigenous communities. Sharlene Webkamigad, another native of Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, is keen on conducting research and collaboratively seeking solutions to the structural barriers that hinder Indigenous peoples from accessing culturally safe and holistic health care.

A Shared Vision towards Inclusive Education

The trio share a commitment to the integration of Indigenous perspectives across all university programs. They view this not just as a component vital to the identity of Laurentian University, but also as a key selling point in its global appeal. By taking on these roles, they aim to bolster the growth of Indigenous Studies and faculty, support decolonization efforts, and position Laurentian as a frontrunner in decolonial scholarship.

Enhancing Laurentian’s Educational Landscape

Dr. Taima Moeke-Pickering, Interim Director of the School of Indigenous Relations at Laurentian, commends the passion for teaching, research, and culture that Kurchina-Tyson, Wemigwans, and Webkamigad bring to the table. Their addition is expected to enrich the learning experiences of students at Laurentian and enhance the quality of research conducted at the university.