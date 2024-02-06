Lapland, Finland Tops Expedia's Trending Destinations for Northern Lights

With the allure of the celestial spectacle of the Northern Lights captivating globetrotters, Expedia's Northern Lights Guide has spotlighted the top trending destinations for viewing this natural phenomenon. The guide is based on growth in searches, leading to an unexpected winner—Lapland, Finland—with a staggering 370% increase. Close on its heels is Churchill, Canada, with a 110% surge, and two Norwegian hotspots, Alta and Narvik, registering growth of 100% and 90% respectively.

Strategic Times for Optimal Viewing

The guide underscores the importance of timing your travel to make the most of this breathtaking experience. In Lapland, October emerges as the most opportune month for witnessing the aurora. Norway, on the other hand, offers greater flexibility with March, April, September, and October being the preferred months for the best sightings.

A Global Phenomenon

Apart from the top contenders, a flurry of other destinations has been making waves among aurora chasers. These include Banff and Jasper in Canada, Kalfafell in Iceland, the Isle of Skye in the UK, and Abisko and Kiruna in Sweden. While no U.S. destinations broke into the top 10, Michigan, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, and Alaska have also piqued the interest of northern lights enthusiasts.

More Than Just a Viewing Guide

Expedia's guide goes beyond just suggesting locations—it serves as a comprehensive guide for aurora seekers. It offers advice on the best accommodations, optimal times for sightings, and even photography tips. Renowned nature photographer Dave Sandford emphasizes the importance of savoring the moment beyond just capturing it on camera. He encourages travelers to immerse themselves in the experience, understanding that the interaction between the earth's magnetic field and charged particles from the sun is creating this sublime light show.

The guide's release comes in the wake of a survey revealing that nearly three-quarters of Canadians aspire to see the northern lights in their lifetime but haven't yet crossed this experience off their bucket list. Churchill, Manitoba, saw a 173% increase in hotel searches in 2023 compared to 2022, indicating a rising interest in northern lights tourism. Other Canadian locations, Whitehorse, Yukon (+20%), and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (+18%), also recorded growth, further cementing Canada's position as a northern lights hub.