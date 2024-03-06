Langley Man Awarded $2.13M After Suffering Injuries in Triple Rear-end Collisions

In a landmark decision, a B.C. Supreme Court judge awarded $2.13 million in damages to Stuart Main, a Langley resident, for injuries sustained in three separate car accidents. The collisions, occurring between 2017 and 2019, resulted in a mild traumatic brain injury and myofascial neck injuries for Main, significantly impacting his future earning capacity.

Chronology of Accidents

Main's ordeal began on April 30, 2017, when his car was rear-ended in Surrey, causing severe vehicle damage and initiating his health troubles. Subsequent collisions in November 2018 and March 2019 exacerbated his condition, leading to persistent headaches, neck pain, and cognitive issues. Despite the defendants admitting liability, the extent of Main's injuries and their impact on his life became the trial's focal point.

The Legal Battle and Verdict

At trial, Main sought over $2 million in damages, highlighting his deteriorated work performance and eventual early retirement on medical grounds from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The defense contested the severity of Main's claims but conceded to the occurrence of a mild traumatic brain injury in the first accident. Justice Sheila Tucker's ruling emphasized Main's significant loss of future earning capacity, awarding him $1.19 million for this loss alone, as part of the total $2.13 million damages.

Implications and Reflections

This case sheds light on the long-term consequences of seemingly minor accidents and the importance of recognizing and adequately compensating for traumatic brain injuries. For Main, the award represents not only a financial relief but also an acknowledgment of the profound ways his life has been altered. It raises questions about road safety, the adequacy of insurance coverage, and the challenges individuals face in proving the extent of invisible injuries in court.