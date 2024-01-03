Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

In a recent development, Lancaster Resources Inc., a key player in battery and critical metals exploration, has unveiled a Spin-Off Agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Nelson Lake Copper Corp. This agreement, set to redefine Lancaster Resources’ shareholder structure, will transfer the majority interest in Nelson Lake Copper directly to Lancaster Resources’ shareholders.

Nelson Lake Copper Corp. and the Nelson Lake Copper Property

Nelson Lake Copper Corp. maintains complete control over the Nelson Lake Copper property, nestled in Saskatchewan, Canada. This expansive 5,722-hectare area offers a singular copper exploration opportunity, ideally positioned alongside other significant projects. The property targets sedimentary hosted copper in the Wollaston Domain copper belt, a promising geological feature for mining ventures.

The Spin-Off Agreement and Share Distribution

Under the terms of the agreement, Lancaster Resources will issue 550,000 of its common shares to Nelson Lake. In return, Nelson Lake will dispense 1,600,000 of its shares. Lancaster shareholders who hold shares as of January 9, 2024, will be entitled to receive one Dividend Share of Nelson Lake for every 50 Lancaster shares they possess. This move will result in the distribution of approximately 1,000,000 Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders at the transaction’s closing.

Conditions and Constraints

The execution of this transaction is subject to several conditions. These encompass the completion of financial audits, technical reports, and the approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court and Lancaster shareholders. The spin-off is classified as a ‘related party transaction,’ but it is exempted from certain formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements because its value doesn’t surpass 25% of Lancaster’s market capitalization.

Lancaster Resources’ Continued Commitment

Despite this significant move, Lancaster Resources remains steadfast in its commitment to exploring and developing other critical metals. This dedication is reflected in its ongoing projects in New Mexico and Quebec, which include the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project and the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, respectively.