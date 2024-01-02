Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times

As we usher in 2024, Lakeridge Health, the operator of four emergency departments in Ajax-Pickering, Port Perry, Bowmanville, and Oshawa, is grappling with longer than usual wait times. The health-care provider has seen a sudden surge in patient volume, witnessing an increase of about 25% during the holiday season. As a result, more than 600 patients are now being seen daily across its facilities. These startling figures have prompted Lakeridge Health to advise the community to consider alternative care for non-emergent situations.

Avoiding the Emergency Department

The notice, issued on January 2nd, painted a grim picture, with wait times ranging from 90 minutes to over four hours. In light of this, the public is being encouraged to visit emergency departments only for medical emergencies. For less severe conditions such as colds or mild flu, the community is urged to seek alternative care. This could involve booking an appointment with a doctor, visiting urgent care or walk-in clinics, or contacting Health Connect Ontario/811 for healthcare advice.

New Initiatives and Reminders

In response to the current crisis, new Cold, Flu, and COVID Care Clinics have been established. In addition, virtual care options are available for those who prefer to consult with healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes. For certain medical conditions, pharmacists can prescribe medication, offering a convenient and efficient route for patients. It is, however, essential for individuals to have their Ontario Health card ready when seeking such assistance.

Broader Implications

This situation at Lakeridge Health is reflective of a larger issue faced by numerous hospitals across Canada, where overcrowding in emergency rooms has become a pressing concern. The rise in respiratory illnesses, coupled with staffing shortages, has led to long waiting times and even instances of patients passing away while waiting for care. The Ontario Nurses’ Association has called for an additional 24,000 registered nurses to alleviate the staffing crisis. To mitigate the burden on hospitals, health officials are urging people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and seek care at family medicine clinics or nurse practitioner-led clinics.