en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times

As we usher in 2024, Lakeridge Health, the operator of four emergency departments in Ajax-Pickering, Port Perry, Bowmanville, and Oshawa, is grappling with longer than usual wait times. The health-care provider has seen a sudden surge in patient volume, witnessing an increase of about 25% during the holiday season. As a result, more than 600 patients are now being seen daily across its facilities. These startling figures have prompted Lakeridge Health to advise the community to consider alternative care for non-emergent situations.

Avoiding the Emergency Department

The notice, issued on January 2nd, painted a grim picture, with wait times ranging from 90 minutes to over four hours. In light of this, the public is being encouraged to visit emergency departments only for medical emergencies. For less severe conditions such as colds or mild flu, the community is urged to seek alternative care. This could involve booking an appointment with a doctor, visiting urgent care or walk-in clinics, or contacting Health Connect Ontario/811 for healthcare advice.

New Initiatives and Reminders

In response to the current crisis, new Cold, Flu, and COVID Care Clinics have been established. In addition, virtual care options are available for those who prefer to consult with healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes. For certain medical conditions, pharmacists can prescribe medication, offering a convenient and efficient route for patients. It is, however, essential for individuals to have their Ontario Health card ready when seeking such assistance.

Broader Implications

This situation at Lakeridge Health is reflective of a larger issue faced by numerous hospitals across Canada, where overcrowding in emergency rooms has become a pressing concern. The rise in respiratory illnesses, coupled with staffing shortages, has led to long waiting times and even instances of patients passing away while waiting for care. The Ontario Nurses’ Association has called for an additional 24,000 registered nurses to alleviate the staffing crisis. To mitigate the burden on hospitals, health officials are urging people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and seek care at family medicine clinics or nurse practitioner-led clinics.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto's Running Clubs Face Backlash Over Lack of Etiquette

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Tops Money.ca's Safety Ranking: An Insight into Canada's Safest Cities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bridging Cultures Through Ribbon Skirts: A Workshop by Hope Arises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game

By Salman Khan

Ménard Dworkind Unveils Casavant: An Art Deco-Inspired French Brasser ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Ménard Dworkind Unveils Casavant: An Art Deco-Inspired French Brasser ...
heart comment 0
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges
High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man
Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges
TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
28 seconds
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
39 seconds
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
2 mins
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
2 mins
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
3 mins
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
4 mins
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
5 mins
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
5 mins
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
5 mins
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
7 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app