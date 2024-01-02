Lake Country Fire Department Swiftly Handles New Year’s Day House Fire

It was New Year’s Day when a call came in at around 3:40 p.m. – a house fire on Bartrell Road. The Lake Country Fire Department, known for its swift response, was on the scene in no time. There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained to one specific area, a testament to the firefighter’s efficiency and the resident’s quick thinking. An interior door had been closed, an act that helped limit the spread of the fire.

Accidental Blaze and Collective Response

The fire, believed to be accidental, had started in the basement and extended to the second floor. But thanks to the swift action of the fire department, the blaze was quickly suppressed. Five fire trucks and a team of 29 firefighters were deployed, ensuring the situation was handled promptly and professionally. The blaze was not considered suspicious.

Community Support and Gratitude

The district expressed its gratitude to the regional fire dispatch center, emergency support services, BC Hydro, and other first responders for their support in handling the incident. The collective response to the incident was a powerful display of solidarity and community cooperation. Despite the incident’s severity, the community’s strength turned it into a testament of unity and quick thinking.

Fire Safety Reminders

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures, such as closing doors to limit the spread of fire. It also highlights the region’s preparedness and the effectiveness of its emergency response services. Although the municipality did not release any further details regarding the fire, it’s clear that their prompt and coordinated response prevented a bad situation from becoming worse.