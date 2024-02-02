KWESST Engages Strategic Defence Advisor Dave Ibbetson in a Bid to Strengthen its Position in Defence Programs

In a recent development, KWESST Micro Systems Inc., a leading-edge firm specializing in the creation of advanced tactical systems for military and security forces, has announced its engagement with Dave Ibbetson as a Strategic Defence Advisor. Ibbetson, a veteran with over three decades of experience in the Aerospace and Defence Industry, has held senior executive roles at General Dynamics, making his addition to the team a strategic move for KWESST.

A Strategic Appointment

Ibbetson's robust experience, spanning across three decades, has seen him lead major Canadian programs and operate international businesses in various countries including Canada, the UK, Italy, Turkey, and the Middle East. His expertise in heading global defence organizations is set to be a significant asset for KWESST in its pursuit to win and deliver large defence programs. The company is enthusiastic about achieving substantial outcomes with Ibbetson's support.

KWESST's Innovative Offering

KWESST's portfolio includes innovative systems for digitization and real-time situational awareness, countermeasures against a range of threats, and a proprietary non-lethal product line. The company's focus on innovation and agility is evident in its offerings, which aim to provide cutting-edge solutions for the battlefield.

Looking Ahead

Sean Homuth, President and CEO of KWESST, has expressed excitement about Ibbetson joining the team, affirming the value he will add to the company's strategy. While the announcement brings a wave of optimism, it is crucial to note that the press release also contains forward-looking statements about KWESST's future operations and success. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ from those projected.