Kristian Aquilina Assumes Leadership as New President of GM Canada

General Motors Co. (GM) has announced the appointment of Kristian Aquilina as the new president and managing director of GM Canada with immediate effect. Aquilina, who previously served as the vice president of vehicle sales, service, and marketing for the company, steps into his new role with a record of significant success. Under his leadership, GM Canada led the industry in total market share and sales for the first time since 2009.

Unleashing Opportunities and Navigating Transformation

Aquilina's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and transformation within the automotive industry, particularly as it prepares for an all-electric future. Aquilina expressed enthusiasm for his new role and the opportunity to lead GM Canada during this transformative period. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with employees, dealers, and partners across Canada to unlock further opportunities for success.

GM Canada's Growth Trajectory

Under the leadership of Marissa West, GM Canada has witnessed remarkable growth across all areas of the business. The company's Canadian manufacturing plants, including the Oshawa Assembly, St. Catharines Propulsion Plant, and CAMI Assembly, are set to thrive with recent investments. Additionally, the Canadian Technical Centre has emerged as a hub of innovation in software, R&D, and advanced vehicle testing.

Aquilina's Global Leadership Experience

Bringing a wealth of global experience and perspective to the role, Aquilina's career at GM includes leadership positions such as managing director of Cadillac International Operations, Cadillac Middle East, and chairperson and managing director for GM Holden in Australia and New Zealand. His global experience will be instrumental in providing a fresh perspective to the Canadian dealer network and the entire GM Canada enterprise.

As Aquilina assumes his new role, Marissa West also transitions to a new position as senior vice president and president of GM North America. The changes in leadership come as part of GM's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the global automotive industry and build on its recent investments in Canada.