en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Kovrig Advocates for Leniency in RCMP Official’s Sentencing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Kovrig Advocates for Leniency in RCMP Official’s Sentencing

In a remarkable display of empathy and professional solidarity, former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who himself endured years of detainment in China, has advocated for a lenient sentence for Cameron Jay Ortis, the convicted former RCMP intelligence official. Ortis has been found guilty of breaching Canada’s secrets law, an offense of significant national security implications. The case has stirred interest and concern within Canada and beyond due to its sensitive nature, involving the mishandling of classified information by a key member of the RCMP’s intelligence apparatus.

Advocacy for Restorative Justice

Kovrig’s intervention in the case comes in the form of a letter submitted to the Ontario Superior Court. In the document, Kovrig highlighted the toll of long-term confinement and proposed the consideration of restorative justice for Ortis. He argued against the concept of leaving Ortis languishing in a prison cell for the sake of deterrence and retribution, terming it as ‘gratuitous cruelty’. In a bold and thought-provoking proposal, Kovrig suggested alternatives such as supervised and monitored activities, allowing Ortis to contribute positively to the society while paying for his actions.

The Debate Over Sentencing

The sentencing hearing has sparked a debate over the appropriate punishment for Ortis, who once led the RCMP’s Operations Research group. The prosecution, represented by the Crown, is seeking maximum consecutive sentences totaling 28 years in prison for the breaches of the secrets law. In contrast, Ortis’s lawyer has argued for a sentence of seven years and two months, taking into account the time served since his arrest in September 2019 and the hardships endured while in custody.

Awaiting Judgment

The judge is expected to deliver the sentencing decision on February 7, after considering the arguments presented and the 26 letters of support for Ortis, one of which was written by Kovrig. The case offers a rare glimpse into the complexities of national security issues and the human cost associated with them. It also underscores the importance of a balanced justice system that can address security breaches while considering the individuals involved.

0
Canada Crime Security
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
13 mins ago
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
On January 11th, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim declared the day Vancouver Asahi Day in honor of the historic Vancouver Asahi baseball team, which played from 1914 to 1941. This special recognition coincided with the 102nd birthday of Kaye Kaminishi, the last surviving team member. A Symbol of Pride and Equality The Vancouver Asahi was more
Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
1 hour ago
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
1 hour ago
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
Five-Year Sentence for Manslaughter of Off-Duty Police Officer in Nelson, B.C.
29 mins ago
Five-Year Sentence for Manslaughter of Off-Duty Police Officer in Nelson, B.C.
Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down
49 mins ago
Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down
Canada's Church Fires: A Burning Remnant of Historical Trauma
53 mins ago
Canada's Church Fires: A Burning Remnant of Historical Trauma
Latest Headlines
World News
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
2 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
3 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
3 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
3 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
4 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
6 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
6 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
6 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
6 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app