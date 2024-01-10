en English
Business

Koodo and Virgin Plus Unveil New Mobile Plans Following Boxing Week

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Canadian mobile service providers Koodo and Virgin Plus have rolled out new pricing plans, following the conclusion of their Boxing Week promotions. Unveiling plans that closely mirror each other and competitor Fido, the carriers have made notable changes in their offerings.

Shifting Promotional Landscape

Koodo, a subsidiary of Telus, has bid goodbye to its enticing offers, such as $35 for 50GB, replacing them with more costly options. A snapshot of their revised pricing reveals that some of their plans are approximately $1 more expensive than matching plans from Virgin Plus and Fido. However, Koodo steals a march in one instance, where its 10GB plan is priced lower than its counterparts.

A curious anomaly surfaces in Koodo’s roster of plans. The provider lists two 10GB plans with identical features, yet tagged with different prices. This could potentially point to an error in pricing.

Perks and Limitations

While Koodo’s plans do not inherently include international texting, it can be added as a free perk, along with other benefits available for an additional fee. Notably, Koodo leads the pack among the flanker brands, offering the fastest 5G data option with speeds that can reach up to 500Mbps.

In the Virgin Plus camp, the new plans largely echo those of other providers. However, there are a few caveats. The plans cap video streaming quality at 480p and only include a single 5G plan, where speeds are throttled after 50GB of data use.

Looking Ahead

For customers who missed out on the Boxing Week deals, the current offerings might seem less attractive. It might be worthwhile waiting for more lucrative deals to surface or exploring current plans from Public Mobile and Freedom Mobile, which continue to offer appealing options.

The recent shifts in mobile pricing plans underscore the dynamism of the Canadian market, with providers continually adjusting their strategies to stay competitive. While flanker brands like Koodo and Virgin Plus offer cost-effective alternatives to the ‘Big 3’ carriers, customers should stay vigilant about the changing landscape and make informed choices based on their individual needs and budget.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

