Kontrol Technologies Corp. Sells ORTECH Consulting in Strategic Move

In a strategic move that underscores a firm commitment to its 2024 vision, Kontrol Technologies Corp., a leader in IoT, Cloud, and SaaS-powered smart building and city solutions, announces the completion of the sale of its operating subsidiary, ORTECH Consulting. The sale, which includes the price and working capital, minus closing costs, totals approximately $6.7 million.

A Strategic Sale

The sale of ORTECH Consulting aligns seamlessly with Kontrol’s business strategy, which emphasizes equipment and technology sales in the commercial and industrial building sector. This shift in focus positions the Canadian company to harness the potential of business verticals that are ripe for innovation and growth.

Financial Implications

The transaction is expected to bolster Kontrol’s balance sheet substantially. The company begins 2024 with a cash inflow of $3.2 million and anticipates the incremental collection of the working capital from the sale over the next three months, notwithstanding an indemnity holdback of $300,000 held in escrow. This financial maneuver is set to enhance Kontrol’s flexibility, paving the way for a significant reduction in debt levels.

Driving Recurring and High-Margin Revenue Growth

The sale is not merely a financial transaction for Kontrol; it represents a strategic pivot towards sectors that offer recurring and high-margin revenue growth. The decision reflects Kontrol’s commitment to creating sustainable value for its stakeholders, an ethos that permeates every aspect of its operations.

The press release includes forward-looking statements about the potential benefits of the sale and the company’s future operations. These are based on assumptions that Kontrol believes to be reasonable, providing a glimpse into the company’s strategic roadmap.