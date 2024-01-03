en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Kiwanis Embarks on Major Affordable Housing Project Amid Rising City Rents

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Kiwanis Embarks on Major Affordable Housing Project Amid Rising City Rents

The Hamilton East Kiwanis Non-Profit Homes organization embarks on its largest standalone project to date, a 126-unit apartment building at 1540 Upper Wentworth St. on the Mountain in Hamilton. This initiative, bolstered by a $3.5 million allocation from the city council, aims to deliver affordable housing solutions against the backdrop of escalating rents in the city.

A Sustainable Financial Model

The eight-story energy-efficient building, replacing 15 townhouses currently occupying the site, will feature a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The rent structure is designed to be affordable, with two-bedroom units projected to cost $1,440 per month, an affordable rate for low-income earners such as those employed at Tim Hortons. The project’s financial sustainability is rooted in its mixed-income model, which combines rent-geared-to-income (RGI) units with those priced up to 125% of the average market rent (AMR). This not only provides numerous affordable options but also generates additional revenue for maintaining and refurbishing existing properties.

Addressing the Housing Challenge

At present, around 30% of tenants in Kiwanis’s 1,100 homes pay market rent in units initially intended for RGI subsidies. The new development aims to provide these tenants with a more fitting housing option and free up RGI units for those most in need. Although the project contributes to the city’s target of creating 350 new affordable units annually, it also underscores the broader issue of rapidly rising rents and the pressing need for further investment in affordable housing.

Funding and Future Plans

The 1540 Wentworth project’s estimated cost is approximately $62.7 million, with Kiwanis providing about 65% of the funding and the balance expected from government support. The non-profit is also part of the ‘Hamilton is Home’ coalition, aimed at constructing almost 1,000 affordable and over 400 supportive units within three years, provided adequate funding. After a 30-year hiatus, the non-profit is venturing back into development and has additional projects in the pipeline, including a collaboration with Victoria Park Community Homes for a 261-unit development. The 1540 Wentworth project is slated to commence in the summer, with completion targeted by late 2025 or early 2026.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perry Bulwer Opens up About Life in Children of God Cult and His Advocacy for Survivors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Eri ...
@Canada · 9 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Eri ...
heart comment 0
Mannville Oil Play: A Resurgence in Activity and Production

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mannville Oil Play: A Resurgence in Activity and Production
Benton Resources Reports Positive Assay Results, Indicates Expansion of High-Grade Copper Core

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Benton Resources Reports Positive Assay Results, Indicates Expansion of High-Grade Copper Core
Major Drug Bust in Newfoundland and Labrador: Three Arrested with Over $100,000 Cash

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Major Drug Bust in Newfoundland and Labrador: Three Arrested with Over $100,000 Cash
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding
Latest Headlines
World News
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
13 seconds
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
40 seconds
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
2 mins
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
3 mins
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
3 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
4 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
5 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
6 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app