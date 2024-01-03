Kiwanis Embarks on Major Affordable Housing Project Amid Rising City Rents

The Hamilton East Kiwanis Non-Profit Homes organization embarks on its largest standalone project to date, a 126-unit apartment building at 1540 Upper Wentworth St. on the Mountain in Hamilton. This initiative, bolstered by a $3.5 million allocation from the city council, aims to deliver affordable housing solutions against the backdrop of escalating rents in the city.

A Sustainable Financial Model

The eight-story energy-efficient building, replacing 15 townhouses currently occupying the site, will feature a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The rent structure is designed to be affordable, with two-bedroom units projected to cost $1,440 per month, an affordable rate for low-income earners such as those employed at Tim Hortons. The project’s financial sustainability is rooted in its mixed-income model, which combines rent-geared-to-income (RGI) units with those priced up to 125% of the average market rent (AMR). This not only provides numerous affordable options but also generates additional revenue for maintaining and refurbishing existing properties.

Addressing the Housing Challenge

At present, around 30% of tenants in Kiwanis’s 1,100 homes pay market rent in units initially intended for RGI subsidies. The new development aims to provide these tenants with a more fitting housing option and free up RGI units for those most in need. Although the project contributes to the city’s target of creating 350 new affordable units annually, it also underscores the broader issue of rapidly rising rents and the pressing need for further investment in affordable housing.

Funding and Future Plans

The 1540 Wentworth project’s estimated cost is approximately $62.7 million, with Kiwanis providing about 65% of the funding and the balance expected from government support. The non-profit is also part of the ‘Hamilton is Home’ coalition, aimed at constructing almost 1,000 affordable and over 400 supportive units within three years, provided adequate funding. After a 30-year hiatus, the non-profit is venturing back into development and has additional projects in the pipeline, including a collaboration with Victoria Park Community Homes for a 261-unit development. The 1540 Wentworth project is slated to commence in the summer, with completion targeted by late 2025 or early 2026.