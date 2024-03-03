Kiwanis Club of Trail Donates $3,022 for Breastfeeding Chair to KBRH NICU on Family Day

In a heartwarming display of community support, the Kiwanis Club of Trail has contributed $3,022 towards a breastfeeding chair for the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital's (KBRH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in celebration of National Family Day and Kiwanis International Day of Giving. This generous donation underscores the importance of providing comfort and care to new mothers and their infants in critical care settings.

Enhancing Neonatal Care at KBRH

In September 2022, KBRH achieved Tier 3 Nursery status, enabling the facility to offer specialized neonatal services to newborns requiring acute care. The establishment of a Tier 3 NICU at KBRH is a significant step forward in providing high-quality, accessible neonatal care to the Kootenay Boundary region. With the addition of a new pediatrician, the hospital now boasts three pediatric specialists, further bolstering its ability to cater to the needs of its youngest patients and their families.

Addressing the Challenges of Distance

One of the critical challenges faced by families in the Kootenay Boundary region is the distance to referral hospitals in cities like Kelowna, Kamloops, and Vancouver. Traveling four hours or more, especially during winter, can be daunting and separates families from their support systems when they need them most. The Tier 3 Nursery at KBRH, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and neonatal trained nurses, aims to mitigate these challenges by providing comprehensive maternal and neonatal care closer to home.

Community Support and the Path Forward

The contribution from the Kiwanis Club of Trail towards the purchase of a breastfeeding chair is a testament to the community's commitment to supporting maternal and child health. The KBRH Health Foundation's ongoing $700,000 Tier 3 NICU Project is a clear indication of the region's dedication to enhancing neonatal care. As this project progresses, it promises to significantly improve the quality of care for mothers and babies in the Kootenay Boundary, ensuring that they have access to safe and quality care in a comfortable environment.

As the KBRH NICU continues to evolve, the support from organizations like the Kiwanis Club of Trail and the broader community plays a crucial role in ensuring the success of these initiatives. By providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, KBRH is setting a new standard for neonatal care in the region, making a profound difference in the lives of families during their most vulnerable moments.