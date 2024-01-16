KitKat Advocates for AI Breaks in Innovative Campaign

In an unprecedented move, KitKat, the globally recognized chocolate brand, has launched a ground-breaking campaign. The campaign innovatively draws attention to the significance of pauses, not only for human beings but also for artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This initiative is inspired by intriguing findings from a study conducted by Google Deepmind.

AI Performance and the Power of Pauses

The Google Deepmind study indicates that AI tools, especially those based on large language models, exhibit enhanced response accuracy when they are provided with a pause before receiving a command. KitKat shed light on this discovery through a video release. The video illustrates how phrases prompting AI to take a moment, such as "Take a deep breath and work on this problem step by step," can elevate its performance. Impressively, using such phrases augmented the AI's accuracy rate to 80.2% on grade-school math word problems.

KitKat’s Vision: A Resonance with Canadians

KitKat's campaign is designed to resonate with Canadians. It emphasizes the underlying notion that breaks are essential for optimal functioning, not just for humans but also for AI tools. By doing so, it draws an innovative parallel between human and AI work processes and the universal benefit of taking breaks. The campaign forms a unique association between the brand and AI prompting. It follows a similar theme used in a previous campaign in Australia and New Zealand, titled 'Have AI Break,' which highlighted the fact that generative AI is yet to meet the demanding needs of marketing independently.

Nestlé KitKat's Collaboration with McDonald's India West South

There's more on the horizon for KitKat. The brand has recently partnered with McDonald's India West South. This collaboration has resulted in the launch of a range of treats and beverages, including the KITKAT McFlurry, KITKAT Sundae, and KITKAT Frappe. The partnership aims to cater to the diverse taste preferences of customers. It is offering these new delights in dine-in, McDelivery App, takeout, and Drive Thru.