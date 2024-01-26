Kitchener Public Library Staff Votes for Unionization

Staff at all five branches of the Kitchener Public Library have voted in favor of unionization, a movement that took root in the summer of 2020. The initiative saw employees across various departments band together in a unified voice that seeks to address several workplace issues.

A Collective Voice for Change

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which is set to represent the library staff, has outlined low wages, health and safety concerns, and issues of favoritism as some of the critical reasons behind the push for unionization. Library workers, including senior library assistant Hannah White and organizer Joseph Brannan, have vocalized a desire for a stronger voice in the workplace. This collective sentiment persists despite their love for the work and the public they serve.

The Expanded Role of Library Staff

Due to a lack of funding for social services from all levels of government, the library staff have found themselves providing services beyond the traditional scope. This expanded role without corresponding compensation has been a point of contention. Consequently, the union is advocating for higher compensation, more support, and better training to equip library staff with the necessary tools and resources to fulfill their new roles effectively.

Beyond the Vote: The Road Ahead

As the union shapes itself to represent various positions from shelving staff, library assistants, clerks, support staff, librarians, to casual and contract staff, it underscores that management positions will not fall under its umbrella. The task at hand is integrating all litigated positions into the union and negotiating a contract that reflects the collective voice of the library staff and addresses their workplace concerns.