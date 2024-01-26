Kipper: The Most Northerly Avalanche Rescue Dog In Canada

In a significant development emerging from the snow-laden terrains of Whitehorse, a two-year-old German Shepherd named Kipper has recently completed his training certification to become an avalanche rescue dog. This accomplishment positions Kipper as the most northerly avalanche dog in Canada, a beacon of safety and security in the frosty landscapes.

Stationed at Mt. Sima Alpine Adventure Park

Primarily stationed at the Mt. Sima Alpine Adventure Park in Whitehorse, Kipper is not just a local hero. His jurisdiction extends to the wider expanse of the Yukon territory and northern British Columbia. His alert senses and rigorous training make him a valuable asset in avalanche response across these regions.

Kirstie Simpson: Kipper's Guiding Light

Guiding Kipper through his journey is Kirstie Simpson. As the head of mountain safety and risk management at Mt. Sima, Simpson has a rich history of working with avalanche dogs. Kipper is her fourth such companion. Her experience and expertise have been instrumental in Kipper's training, equipping him with the necessary skills to respond efficiently during avalanche occurrences.

Kipper's Journey to Full Certification

Kipper's journey of serving as an avalanche rescue dog has just begun. His certification process is underway, and it is expected that he will attain full certification within the next year. This will further enhance the emergency response capabilities of the region in the event of avalanches. Kipper's training has been rigorous, involving technical training, selection from reputable kennels, and completion of a winter program. He is currently one of the eight avalanche dogs in training registered with the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association (CARDA).