Kipling Town: A Tale of Funding, Development, and Community Support

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
In the idyllic town of Kipling, significant strides are being made toward community development and enhancement, as funding sweeps in through the Canada Community-Building Fund. The budget allocation, anticipated with high hopes, has been approved for two essential projects. A substantial portion of the funds will be directed toward the replacement of the ice plant roof, a necessary upgrade. The remaining amount will be utilized for pavement work, ensuring smoother transit for the residents of Kipling.

Annual Funding and Its Impact

As Kipling’s Administrator, Gail Dakue, pointed out, the town receives an impressive sum of approximately $60,000 annually over a five-year period. Such consistent financial support holds immense significance for the small town, fueling its continuous growth and progress. The recent funding approval reinforces the commitment to enhancing the town’s infrastructure and facilities for the betterment of its residents.

Airport Matters and Liability Protection

Concurrent to these development plans, the town council also engaged in discussions pertaining to airport-related matters. One of the notable points of interest was the potential acquisition of a 14-foot steel rolling ladder. This necessary equipment will enable Saskatchewan Air Ambulance pilots to inspect their aircraft for ice or frost, thereby ensuring flight safety. Additionally, the council deliberated over an amendment to the hangar lease. The proposed amendment includes a ‘hold harmless’ clause, a protective measure aimed at shielding the town from any potential liability.

Donation and Community Service

In another heartening development, the Canada Golden Fortune Potash Corp. demonstrated its commitment to the town by making a generous $500 donation. The town council, in its wisdom, decided that these funds would be best allocated to the Kipling & District Handy Van service, a local initiative providing essential transportation services to the community.

Challenges, Solutions, and Appointments

However, not all discussions were about progress and enhancements. The town’s Memorial Bench program encountered a hurdle in the form of rising freight prices, which has escalated the cost of the benches. To counter this, the council is considering sourcing the benches from local suppliers, thereby supporting local businesses while solving the cost issue. In other news, youth representation has been bolstered on the Kipling Public Library Board with the appointment of Danika Cancade as a Youth Member.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

