Kingston Police Seek Public's Aid in Identifying Burglary Suspect

In a bid to bolster their ongoing investigation, the Kingston Police have called upon the public for assistance in identifying a man they suspect is connected to a break and enter incident. The incident took place in broad daylight on December 6th, at a residence located in the 300 block of Division Street. A person of interest has been singled out by the authorities, who believe he may be implicated in the crime.

Details of the Suspect

Two photographs of the individual have been released by the Kingston Police to facilitate his identification. The man is described as being approximately 5'11" in height, sporting a slender build, with dark, disheveled hair, and a beard. His attire at the time of the crime included a dark jacket, worn over a blue hooded shirt, paired with dark grey sweatpants. The suspect was also seen carrying a backpack and two green, bulky, reusable grocery bags.

Public Assistance Sought

The Kingston Police are urging anyone with pertinent information to step forward. They are particularly interested in tips that could lead to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect. The public is asked to contact Constable Ben Payne via phone at 613-549-4660, extension 6471, or through email at bepayne@kingstonpolice.ca.

