Kingston Police Hunt for Suspects in Distraction Thefts

In a recent turn of events, Kingston police have launched a public appeal to identify three male suspects responsible for a series of distraction thefts. The incidents took place on the mornings of December 5th and 14th, in midtown Kingston, with unsuspecting victims being targeted at retail stores.

Modus Operandi

The suspects, believed to carry eastern European accents, devised a unique strategy for their illicit activities. They would observe the victim's Personal Identification Number (PIN) during a payment transaction at the store. Subsequently, they approached the victim in the parking lot, drew their attention to a fake mechanical issue with their vehicle, and seized the opportunity to steal their wallet. In both incidents, the stolen debit and credit cards were later exploited for fraudulent transactions.

Suspected Network of Thieves

Going beyond the immediate incidents, the Kingston police suspect these culprits to be part of a larger network of distraction thieves. This suspicion stems from the coordination and precision with which the thefts were executed, pointing to a potentially broader operation.

Call for Public Assistance

The police have released photos of the suspects, urging anyone who might have information to step forward. The public can reach out to Detective Stefan Walker or provide tips anonymously to the Kingston Police. The appeal is not just for the identification of these three suspects but also to uncover any related incidents, which could help trace the wider network of distraction thieves.