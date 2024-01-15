en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care

In a move that signals a shift towards embracing digital healthcare solutions, Kinark Autism Services, a subdivision of Kinark Child and Family Services, has released a research brief highlighting the efficacy of virtual autism services. The findings underscore that these online platforms are not only effective but also sustainable, delivering outcomes that are on par with in-person care.

Virtual Care: A Viable Alternative

The research brief emphasizes the advantages of virtual care, such as reduced wait times for appointments, amplified collaboration among healthcare professionals, and cost savings for families. These benefits are particularly pertinent in the context of the Ontario Autism Program (OAP), a government initiative that provides direct funding to families for securing the necessary services for their children diagnosed with autism.

Virtual services encompass therapies like Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), Occupational Therapy, and Speech-Language Pathology (SLP). These digital platforms are perceived as especially beneficial for families residing in rural, remote, or underserved regions with limited access to in-person providers.

Bridging the Regional Gap

Kinark’s study highlights significant disparities in service availability across various regions of Ontario. Rural areas, for instance, have a substantially lower provider-to-child ratio compared to urban locales. By advocating for the adoption of virtual services, Kinark seeks to make autism support more accessible to families in need, regardless of geographic location.

Leading the Charge towards Digital Inclusion

The organization is calling on other service providers to follow their lead in expanding virtual offerings. The ultimate aim is to improve life outcomes for children and youth with complex needs across Ontario. By championing the cause for more inclusive and accessible treatment via the expansion of virtual services, Kinark Autism Services is demonstrating a commitment to ensuring digital inclusion in the realm of autism care.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
9 seconds ago
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
In a bold gastronomic move, Just Poke, the Seattle-based poke restaurant chain, has announced its expansion into Canada. The new outpost, located in Richmond, is set to elevate the dining landscape with its fresh, sustainable offerings and innovative culinary collaborations. Just Poke: The Art of Fusion The brainchild of Seattle natives, Danny Brawer and Norman
Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
31 mins ago
Coroner's Inquest Commences into James Smith Cree Nation Mass Killing
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
1 hour ago
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
23 mins ago
Road Closures on Provincial Highways to Disrupt Traffic in Toronto
Leadership Change at Hylife Foods: Karana Sangfai Steps Up as CEO
26 mins ago
Leadership Change at Hylife Foods: Karana Sangfai Steps Up as CEO
Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer
27 mins ago
Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
16 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
22 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
23 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
30 seconds
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
33 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
47 seconds
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
55 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
57 seconds
Zhang Zhizhen Triumphs at Australian Open, Pioneering a New Era for Chinese Tennis
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app