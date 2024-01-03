en English
Kin Park Frostival 2024: A Winter Delight for Fort St. John Residents

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Kin Park Frostival 2024: A Winter Delight for Fort St. John Residents

On January 27, 2024, the residents of Fort St. John will have an opportunity to shake off the winter blues in the most delightful way. The city is gearing up to host the Kin Park Frostival, a community event that promises to transform the chilly winter evening into a festival of warmth and joy. The event, which will take place at Kin Park from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, is set to offer a variety of outdoor activities that are sure to charm attendees.

A Winter Wonderland Comes to Life

At the heart of the Frostival’s allure will be the park’s brand-new skating rinks. These rinks are expected to be a major draw for attendees, offering a chance to glide under the enchanting lights that will illuminate the park. But that’s not all. To keep the winter chill at bay, steaming hot chocolate will be served throughout the event, adding a touch of sweetness to the frosty evening.

A Celebration of Community Spirit

The Kin Park Frostival is more than just a winter event. It is a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a vibrant community spirit. The Frostival, like many other community events organized in the area, is designed to be family-friendly and inclusive. There is no need for registration and admission is free for all, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities.

Staying Connected Beyond the Frostival

Beyond the Frostival, the city of Fort St. John offers a multitude of services and information. The Visitor Information Centre provides details on a wide range of topics, from business licenses and career opportunities with the city to development permits and special event permits. The centre also serves as a hub for utilities accounts, property taxes, bylaws, dog licenses, utility bills, and other municipal concerns. Residents are kept informed about city council updates through various channels such as newsletters, RSS feeds, and online platforms like MyCityHall, ensuring that the community stays connected and engaged.

Canada Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

