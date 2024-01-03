Kin Park Frostival 2024: A Winter Delight for Fort St. John Residents

On January 27, 2024, the residents of Fort St. John will have an opportunity to shake off the winter blues in the most delightful way. The city is gearing up to host the Kin Park Frostival, a community event that promises to transform the chilly winter evening into a festival of warmth and joy. The event, which will take place at Kin Park from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, is set to offer a variety of outdoor activities that are sure to charm attendees.

A Winter Wonderland Comes to Life

At the heart of the Frostival’s allure will be the park’s brand-new skating rinks. These rinks are expected to be a major draw for attendees, offering a chance to glide under the enchanting lights that will illuminate the park. But that’s not all. To keep the winter chill at bay, steaming hot chocolate will be served throughout the event, adding a touch of sweetness to the frosty evening.

A Celebration of Community Spirit

The Kin Park Frostival is more than just a winter event. It is a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a vibrant community spirit. The Frostival, like many other community events organized in the area, is designed to be family-friendly and inclusive. There is no need for registration and admission is free for all, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities.

Staying Connected Beyond the Frostival

