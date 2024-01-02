Kim Cattrall Honors Late Brother on His Birthday, Reflects on Personal Boundaries

Kim Cattrall, the celebrated actress renowned for her role in ‘Sex And The City’ (SATC), shared a tender tribute to her late brother, Christopher Cattrall, on what would have been his 61st birthday. Christopher, fondly known as Topher, tragically ended his own life in February 2018 at age 55. The incident unfolded at his residence in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada, where he was discovered lifeless after being reported missing.

A Heartfelt Tribute on Instagram

Kim’s tribute encapsulated her wish for Christopher’s peacefulness on his birthday. The remembrance post featured a photo of Topher, playfully surrounded by three dachshund dogs. This commemoration of her brother’s life represented a poignant moment of reflection and remembrance for Kim, a testament to the profound impact of Christopher’s death on her life.

Personal Boundaries and Clarity

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2023, Kim discussed the life-altering consequences of her brother’s death. She spoke of the ‘bare bones clarity’ it brought her, underlining the importance of setting personal boundaries and appreciating the richness of life. Kim also extrapolated on the invaluable lessons she learned from dealing with loss, drawing from her experiences of personal grief, including the death of her father in 2012.

Co-Star Tension in the Limelight

Interestingly, Kim’s relationship with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has been a subject of public interest. This was noticeably emphasized when Kim rejected Sarah’s condolences in 2018, accusing her of exploiting the tragedy. Despite their well-known tension, Kim participated in the recent SATC continuation series, ‘And Just Like That…’ without sharing scenes with Sarah.