Key City Theatre's Dreams Come True Raffle Offers Taylor Swift Concert Trip, Boosts Elevator Fund

Key City Theatre in Cranbrook has launched an innovative fundraising campaign, the Dreams Come True raffle, with a grand prize that includes a trip to see Taylor Swift in Toronto. Announced on March 6, the raffle aims to fund the installation of a new elevator, enhancing accessibility for all theatre-goers.

Advertisment

Prizes That Spark Dreams

The raffle's grand prize is a fan's dream: a round-trip flight to Toronto, two-night hotel stay, and floor seats at Taylor Swift's Eras concert on November 16, 2024, sponsored by WestJet. The second prize is a $1,000 cash reward, and the third prize offers a relaxing weekend at the Fairmont Hot Springs Hotel. Key City Theatre has partnered with Rewind Radio, Maritime Travel, and WestJet to ensure a memorable experience for the winners. Raffle tickets, priced at $20, are available at Key City Theatre, Maritime Travel, or online, with sales starting March 8.

Fundraising for Accessibility

Advertisment

The primary goal of the Dreams Come True Raffle is to raise funds for the installation of a passenger elevator at Key City Theatre. This improvement will make the second-floor gallery accessible to everyone, marking a significant enhancement in the theatre's infrastructure. The initiative underscores the community's commitment to inclusivity and the arts.

A Winning Combination

With the draw set for September 7, 2024, during the ED Fest Main Stage event, participants are buzzing with anticipation. Winners need not be present at the draw, but the event promises to be a highlight, with exciting headliners soon to be announced. The Dreams Come True Raffle is more than just a chance to win; it's an opportunity to contribute to a cause that uplifts the community. As excitement builds, this raffle promises to be an unforgettable journey of dreams, prizes, and purpose.

This initiative not only offers an incredible chance to see one of the world's most compelling performers but also serves a noble cause. The Key City Theatre's approach to fundraising highlights the power of community and the arts in bringing people together for a common goal. As ticket sales commence, the community eagerly anticipates the impact of their contributions and the realization of a more accessible cultural venue.