Kevin McKidd Advocates for Sandra Oh's 'Grey's Anatomy' Return, Imagines Owen-Cristina Reunion

Kevin McKidd, known for his role as Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy, recently shared his desire for Sandra Oh to reprise her role as Cristina Yang on the series. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, McKidd revealed his hopes for an onscreen reunion between Owen and Cristina, suggesting a complex yet compelling scenario where their paths could cross again in the context of a medical conference or a significant surgical case. This comes years after Sandra Oh's departure from the show in 2013, leaving fans longing for a proper closure between the characters.

Unfinished Business

According to McKidd, the departure of Cristina from the series left many questions unanswered, especially concerning the unresolved emotional ties between her and Owen. He reminisced about their last moment on the show, which lacked a definitive goodbye, fueling speculation about what a reunion could entail. McKidd’s curiosity extends to Cristina's current life, pondering whether she has moved on or remains focused on her career, similar to her portrayal on the show.

Fan Speculations and Hopes

Fans of Grey's Anatomy have long speculated about potential scenarios that could bring Cristina Yang back to the fold, even if just for a cameo. McKidd's comments add fuel to this fire, suggesting a storyline that could satisfy longtime viewers' desire for closure while exploring the complex dynamics of past and present relationships on the show. His mention of a possible medical conference or a groundbreaking surgery as catalysts for their reunion paints an intriguing picture for the series' future episodes.

Past Attempts and Future Possibilities

Despite McKidd's enthusiasm and repeated attempts to persuade Sandra Oh for a return, Oh has previously expressed her contentment with moving on from the character and the series. Nonetheless, McKidd's continued friendship with Oh and his persistent encouragement hint at the possibility, however slim, of her making a surprise comeback. This storyline, if realized, could offer fans a long-awaited resolution and enrich the ongoing narratives within the Grey's Anatomy universe.

As Grey's Anatomy continues to evolve, the potential for Cristina Yang's return, even in a limited capacity, remains a tantalizing prospect for fans and cast members alike. McKidd's recent remarks underscore the enduring impact of Cristina's character and the deep connections formed on the show, reminding viewers of the intricate web of relationships that have defined its long-running success. Whether or not Sandra Oh will reprise her iconic role, the conversation itself rekindles fond memories and sparks hope for future surprises on the series.