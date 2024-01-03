Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Announces Dividend Amid Positive Profitability and Growth Metrics

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), a beverage giant born out of a 2018 merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple, has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is set for January 4, 2024.

A Steady Dividend Payer

Since 2009, the company has kept a steady track record of dividend payments. The majority of its revenue is sourced from the U.S. and Canada. The company has posted a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.44%, and a forward yield of 2.57%, signifying the expectation for increasing dividends.

Varying Annual Dividend Growth Rate

The annual dividend growth rate has fluctuated over time; it registered at 8.90% over the past three years, -16.00% over five years, and -10.40% over a decade. However, as of September 30, 2023, the company’s payout ratio stood at 0.59, an indication of a sustainable dividend plan.

Strong Profitability and Growth Metrics

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s profitability rank is 7 out of 10, and it has consistently shown positive net income over the past decade, indicating robust profitability. The company’s growth rank also stands at 7 out of 10. It has recorded a 7.90% average annual revenue growth over the past three years, outperforming 59.6% of its global competitors. Its EPS growth rate over the same period is 11.30%, outpacing 55.91% of global competitors. However, the company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate is -13.60%, which is still better than 10.29% of global competitors.

Buy-ins From Institutional Investors and Insiders

Alongside the dividend news, the company reported quarterly earnings that slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations, with earnings per share of $0.48. In related developments, several institutional investors have acquired new positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased 1,169,350 shares, an investment valued at approximately $37,168,000. Company insiders Timothy P. Cofer and Karin Rotem Wildeman also bought into the company, purchasing 50,000 and 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, respectively.

In view of the company’s moderate payout ratio, positive profitability, and strong growth metrics, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s dividend seems poised for sustainability with potential for future increases. This makes it an attractive prospect for investors seeking income-generating investments.