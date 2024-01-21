Kensington School to Get Its First Playground: A Triumph of Community Spirit

In a momentous achievement for the Kensington parent association, a significant grant from Alberta Blue Cross has breathed life into a longstanding aspiration. The grant, part of the 2023 Built Together program, has been awarded to Kensington School, marking it as one of five winners chosen from an extensive pool of 102 applicants across the province. The objective? To erect the first playground in the 63-year-old school's history, amplifying the recreational infrastructure of the local community.

Overcoming the Odds

The journey towards this victory was not without obstacles. The parent association, under the dynamic leadership of its president, Monica Marchand, faced a series of rejections before this breakthrough. The members had to flex their resourcefulness, conducting a range of fundraising activities, from working casinos to organizing bake sales, holding raffles and silent auctions, and even spearheading bottle drives. The arrival of the grant has significantly eased this financial strain, reducing the need for such extensive volunteer work.

A Victory for the Community

Speaking on the development, Marchand expressed profound gratitude towards Alberta Blue Cross. The financial assistance, she noted, is not just a relief, but a recognition of the association's vision and hard work. The impact is set to be deeply felt in the local community, especially among the children at Kensington School and in the neighborhood, who have been bereft of a playground for over six decades.

Blueprint for an Inclusive Playground

The playground, made possible by the grant, government funding, and the tireless efforts of the parent council, will be an all-inclusive space. It will cater to children with a wide spectrum of abilities, ensuring that no child is left out. The implications go beyond sheer recreation; the playground will serve as a hub for social interaction, promoting physical activity among children and strengthening the bonds within the community.