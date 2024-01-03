en English
Kenneth Miller: A Life of Service and Dedication Remembered

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Kenneth Miller: A Life of Service and Dedication Remembered

On January 1, 2024, Kenneth Miller, a revered figure in both law enforcement and the hockey community, breathed his last at the age of 75. Surrounded by his loving family at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice, Kenneth’s passing marks the end of a life defined by dedication, service, and a genuine love for his community.

A Stalwart in Law Enforcement

Kenneth’s career path was a testament to his commitment to public service. He joined the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in 1976 and climbed the ranks to eventually become the Chief Superintendent, Regional Commander for the North East Region. His tenure, spanning over three decades, saw him retire in 2008, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and leadership.

Ice and Whistle: A Hockey Journey

Beyond his significant contributions to law enforcement, Kenneth’s passion for hockey was another facet of his multifaceted life. He served as a respected referee for 32 years, from local games to the international stage at the World “C” Championships in Australia. His off-ice contributions were equally noteworthy, reaching the zenith of certification in amateur hockey as a supervisor and instructor.

Kenneth’s enthusiasm and dedication to the game were recognized in 2007 when he was bestowed with the Hockey Canada’s Official of the Year award. His induction into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 further cemented his place in the annals of Canada’s vibrant hockey history.

A Fond Farewell

Ken’s family will be welcoming friends and loved ones for a memorial visitation at the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame on January 12, 2024. Deacon Tim Foster will officiate a service, followed by a celebration of the remarkable life Ken led. The Miller family has suggested donations to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in his memory and expressed gratitude to the healthcare professionals who cared for Kenneth in his final days.

As we bid adieu to Kenneth, his unfaltering devotion to his professional roles and his community will inspire many, and his legacy will remain etched in the hearts of those he touched, both on and off the ice.

Canada Hockey Obituary
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

