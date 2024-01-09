Kelowna Prepares for Winter’s First Significant Snowfall

The first significant snowfall of the winter season is expected in Central Okanagan, and the city of Kelowna is ready to face it. Andrew Schwerdtfeger, the Roadways Operations Manager with the City of Kelowna, has outlined the preparations made to deal with an anticipated 10 centimeters of snow in the city, with higher amounts expected at elevated locations.

Slow Start to Winter

This year has marked a slow onset of the winter season, with only three snowfalls recorded compared to an average of 27 over the past five years. This mild winter has led to substantial cost savings. Around $800,000 has been returned to reserves from the unspent portion of the 2023 snow removal budget.

Preparation and Prioritization

Kelowna’s road crews are well-equipped to handle the upcoming snowfall. With 20 plows and sanders, including four contractor units, the team is ready. They prioritize clearing pathways and bike lanes with 10 sidewalk plows. The 2024 budget for snow removal is set at nearly $3 million.

Clearing Routes

The road crews have established Priority One and Two routes. Priority One routes, expected to be cleared within eight hours of snowfall, include Gordon Drive, Springfield Road, and Lakeshore Road. Priority Two routes, aimed to be cleared within 12 hours, feature collector roads, school zones, and transit routes. Residential streets will be addressed subsequently. In West Kelowna, contractor AEL will prioritize arterial roads, and AIM Roads will maintain Highway 97, with residential streets to follow within 48 hours after snow ceases.

Residents and commuters are advised to adjust their driving behavior and use winter tires and chains, following warnings issued by Environment Canada. With careful planning and thorough preparation, the city of Kelowna is set to weather the season’s first significant snowfall.