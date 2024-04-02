Kelowna Evacuation: 84 Displaced by UBCO Site Risk, Society Offers Aid

More than 80 residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place, a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., are facing an urgent evacuation after a nearby University of British Columbia-Okanagan (UBCO) construction site posed a "significant" threat to their safety. The instability of a shoring wall at the UBCO construction site has raised alarms, leading to a swift response from local authorities and housing organizations. This development underlines the growing concerns around construction site safety and its impact on neighboring communities.

Advertisment

Immediate Threat Leads to Rapid Evacuation

Recent geotechnical and structural engineering reports have indicated that the shoring wall at the UBCO construction site is unstable, posing a direct risk of serious structural damage to Hadgraft Wilson Place. Kelowna Fire Chief Dwight Seymour highlighted the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the significant risk to life and safety that necessitated the evacuation. In response, B.C. Housing and the Pathways Abilities Society are coordinating efforts to relocate the affected residents, ensuring their immediate well-being.

Community and Tenant Reactions

Advertisment

The sudden evacuation notice has left the tenants and staff of Hadgraft Wilson Place devastated. Charisse Daley, executive director of Pathways Abilities Society, expressed frustration over the preventable nature of the situation and the lack of solutions to the initial damage. The community's distress is palpable, with residents like Brandon McClusky and David Cowan sharing their horror stories and concerns over the mental health impact of the displacement. This situation underscores the vulnerability of residents, many of whom are on disability and live paycheck to paycheck.

Looking Forward: Uncertainty and Support

The immediate focus is on providing temporary accommodation for the displaced residents, with Pathways Abilities Society taking a leading role in this effort. However, the long-term return of the tenants to <a href="https://www.cbc.ca/