Business

Kawartha Dairy to Open its First Store in Burlington: A Sweet Expansion

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Renowned ice cream manufacturer, Kawartha Dairy, has unveiled plans to make its debut in Burlington with its first brick-and-mortar store. The announcement, made on the company’s Facebook page, has elicited a wave of enthusiasm among the residents of Burlington who have, until now, only been able to find Kawartha Dairy’s products in their local grocery stores.

A New Chapter for Kawartha Dairy

The upcoming store, situated on Fairview Street, is projected to swing its doors open by spring this year. This development is a significant milestone for the Bobcaygeon-based company, marking its first foray into Burlington. It amplifies the brand’s accessibility to consumers in the region, potentially bolstering its presence and influence.

More Than Just Ice Cream

While Kawartha Dairy is primarily acclaimed for its delectable range of ice creams, it also offers a variety of other dairy products. Milk, cream, and butter, among other products, feature in their repertoire, catering to a broad spectrum of consumer needs. The upcoming Burlington store, therefore, heralds a new and convenient dairy destination for locals.

A Welcome Development for Burlington

The news of the Burlington store has stirred excitement among the city’s residents. The store will be the eleventh retail outlet for Kawartha Dairy, with most of its existing stores sprinkled around Kawartha Lakes and Lake Simcoe. Residents eagerly anticipate the spring opening, ready to enjoy the company’s popular ice cream and other dairy products straight from the store.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

