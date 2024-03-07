Kaslo Council Revisits Development Variance Amid Neighbors' Concerns, Grants and Projects Underway

In a recent turn of events, the Kaslo Council decided to revisit a previously approved Development Variance Permit (DVP) for Kaslo Community Services (KCS) after concerns were raised by neighbors Rod Dunnett and Tracy Wallace. This decision underscores the council's commitment to community dialogue and the intricate balance between development and resident concerns.

Reconsideration and Community Engagement

The DVP in question, initially approved on December 12, faced scrutiny after Dunnett and Wallace's letters of concern were overlooked in the council's package. The concerns centered around potential slope instability and negative impacts on views from their property. In response to these concerns, Patrick Steiner, co-executive director of KCS, highlighted the efforts made to mitigate these issues but indicated that a complete overhaul of the building plans was the apparent expectation from the concerned parties. Despite the setback, KCS remains dedicated to ongoing discussions with Dunnett and Wallace, particularly regarding the construction of a retaining wall and fence along the shared property line.

Development Implications and Community Projects

The DVP seeks to adjust the easterly side yard setback and reduce on-site parking spaces to facilitate an addition to KCS's existing building. This development aims to accommodate the organization's growth, including new office spaces, a therapy area, and emergency residential space. Concurrently, the Kaslo Council is advancing several community projects, including upgrades to the Kaslo & District Arena and support for the Langham Cultural Society's initiative to enhance exhibits on Japanese Canadians interned in Kaslo during World War II. These projects, funded through grants and municipal contributions, reflect the community's diverse interests and historical consciousness.

Enhancing Community Safety and Engagement

Addressing community safety, the council has also appointed a new FireSmart Coordinator, Jessie Lay, who will spearhead efforts in wildfire risk reduction based on the seven FireSmart principles. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to engage the community in proactive measures against wildfire threats. Additionally, the council has approved another DVP for Mr. Mercy's Mushrooms, allowing for expanded employment and addressing parking concerns, thus demonstrating the council's support for local businesses and sustainable practices.

As these developments unfold, the Kaslo Council's actions highlight the delicate balance between supporting community growth and addressing residents' concerns. The ongoing dialogue between KCS and concerned neighbors, coupled with the council's broader community initiatives, exemplifies a commitment to inclusive and sustainable community development. As Kaslo moves forward, these efforts may serve as a model for other communities navigating similar challenges.