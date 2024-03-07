Kaslo Council Reconsiders Variance Permit Amid Neighbors' Concerns, Supports Local Development

In a recent turn of events, Kaslo Community Services (KCS) finds itself back at the drawing board with its Development Variance Permit (DVP), originally approved on December 12, due to overlooked concerns from neighbors. This development has sparked a broader dialogue on community engagement and development policies within the council's jurisdiction.

Advertisment

Revisiting the Variance Decision

After discovering that letters from concerned neighbors Rod Dunnett and Tracy Wallace were accidentally omitted from the council's package, Kaslo's council moved to reconsider the previously approved DVP at the January 9 meeting. The oversight has prompted KCS and the aggrieved neighbors to engage in discussions, although they have yet to reach a satisfactory resolution. Patrick Steiner, co-executive director of KCS, expressed disappointment, noting that despite efforts to accommodate concerns, a complete overhaul of their building plans is seemingly the only acceptable solution for Dunnett and Wallace.

Community and Council Response

Advertisment

The council's decision to revisit the DVP has elicited a mixed response from the community, with additional letters of concern received, highlighting issues such as potential slope instability and adverse effects on property views. The controversy sheds light on the broader challenges of balancing organizational growth with community aesthetics and safety. Despite the setback, the council's willingness to reconsider the permit signifies a commitment to thorough and inclusive decision-making processes.

Looking Ahead

The ongoing situation presents an opportunity for Kaslo's council, KCS, and community members to collaboratively explore alternative solutions that address both the growth needs of KCS and the concerns of its neighbors. As discussions continue, the outcome will likely serve as a precedent for how the council navigates similar challenges in the future, emphasizing the importance of transparency, communication, and community involvement in the development process.