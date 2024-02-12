Kartoon Studios TOON Partners with Penguin Young Readers and KOHL's for Llama Llama Promotions

Kartoon Studios TOON, a global powerhouse in creating and distributing animated entertainment, has announced back-to-back retail promotions in partnership with Penguin Young Readers and KOHL's. The promotions will feature beloved products from the Llama Llama franchise.

A Partnership for the Ages

Andy Heyward, CEO, and Brian Parisi, CFO of Kartoon Studios TOON, are set to participate in the Benzinga All Access event today. The company, a global force in developing and distributing animated content, boasts an impressive intellectual property portfolio. This includes original animated shows like Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Shaq's Garage, featuring Shaquille O'Neal.

Last year, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada's WOW! Unlimited Media and became the largest shareholder in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG RTV. The company's digital distribution network, Toon Media Networks, comprises Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba.

Expanding the Merchandise Program

In a strategic move, Kartoon Studios TOON has added new licensing partners Spirit and YOTTOY to expand its merchandise program. The first promotion, starting in February 2024, will include a plush toy book set. This set features a book from Penguin Young Readers and a plush toy from Spirit, retailing for an affordable $9.

The second promotion, slated for April 2024, will include a book from Penguin Young Readers and a plush doll from YOTTOY. Each item in this promotion will retail for just $5.

Promotions for a Good Cause

These promotions will be available at Kohl's stores nationwide and online through the Kohl's Cares collection. In line with Kartoon Studios TOON's commitment to giving back, 100% of the net profit from these promotions will benefit non-profit organizations.

Kartoon Channel!, the company's globally distributed entertainment platform, has near-full penetration of the U.S. television market and is expanding internationally. With a strong focus on creating original content and a robust digital distribution network, Kartoon Studios TOON is revolutionizing the world of animated entertainment.

As Heyward and Parisi prepare to share their insights at the Benzinga All Access event, the anticipation builds for the upcoming retail promotions. The partnership between Kartoon Studios TOON, Penguin Young Readers, and KOHL's promises an exciting journey for fans of the Llama Llama franchise and a significant boost for non-profit organizations.