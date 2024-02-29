Karrie-Ann Sheppard Appointed VP of Learning at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

On February 29, 2024, in Madison, New Jersey, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC made a significant announcement that is set to reshape its educational landscape. Karrie-Ann Sheppard steps into the role of Vice President of Learning, marking a pivotal shift towards strategic growth and empowerment within the real estate network. With a rich background in sales, leadership, and real estate coaching, Sheppard's appointment promises to usher in a new era of success and innovation for agents and brokers affiliated with the brand.

Strategic Growth and Empowerment

Sheppard's primary focus as VP of Learning will be to devise and execute strategic initiatives aimed at nurturing the professional development of agents and brokers. Her role is critical in equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary to expand their horizons and achieve unprecedented success. Having previously excelled as a franchise performance consultant and Director of Client Services within the company, Sheppard is no stranger to the challenges and opportunities that lie in the real estate industry. Her transition to this new role is backed by a deep understanding of the brand's ethos and a forward-thinking approach to learning and development.

A Rich Legacy of Leadership

Before joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Karrie-Ann Sheppard dedicated over nine years to Richard Robbins International, a globally recognized real estate coaching organization. Her tenure as VP of Business Development there honed her ability to collaborate with strategic brokers across North America, nurturing a keen passion for elevating the industry's standards. This experience, combined with her over 25 years in sales and leadership, positions Sheppard as a formidable force in real estate education. Her innovative thinking and results-driven mindset have been lauded by peers and professionals alike, setting the stage for transformative learning programs within the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network.

Driving Business Growth Through Learning

Ginger Wilcox, President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, expressed unwavering confidence in Sheppard's capabilities, highlighting her profound industry experience and comprehensive understanding of the brand. Wilcox anticipates that Sheppard's leadership will catalyze the development of comprehensive learning programs, fundamentally driving business growth and enhancing operational excellence across the network. This strategic focus on education and development signals a broader ambition within Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to redefine success in the real estate sector, prioritizing knowledge, innovation, and empowerment at its core.

As Karrie-Ann Sheppard embarks on this new journey with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, her vision for a more educated, empowered, and successful network of agents and brokers stands poised to make a lasting impact. The industry watches with keen interest as she leverages her vast experience and innovative strategies to chart a new course in real estate education and professional growth.