Canada

Kamloops Property Values Dip in 2023; Lytton Surges Post-Wildfire

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Kamloops Property Values Dip in 2023; Lytton Surges Post-Wildfire

In contrast to the previous years of significant increases, the assessed value of homes in Kamloops, British Columbia, experienced a slight decrease in 2023. BC Assessment data reveals a 2% drop in the average single-family home within city limits, a shift from the 11% rise last January and the 26% hike in 2022.

Stabilizing Market Trends

Investigating the shift, Southern Interior deputy assessor Boris Warkentin attributes the current stabilization in the market to a more balanced supply and demand situation. The average home value in Kamloops decreased from approximately $689,000 in July 2022 to about $678,000 in July 2023.

Similar Trends across Strata Homes

Strata homes, including condos and townhouses, mirrored this trend. They also saw an average 2% decrease, with values sliding from $405,000 to $398,000. Other communities in the Thompson-Okanagan region experienced similar declines in property values.

Exception of Lytton

However, Lytton stands as an exception, where values surged by 26%. This surge is a result of market recovery following the devastating wildfire in 2021. Despite the overall downward trend, the resilience of Lytton offers a glimmer of hope for similar communities.

Assessment Notices and Appeals

Warkentin stresses the importance of homeowners reviewing their assessment notices to ensure accuracy. Property owners have until January 31, 2024, to appeal their assessments. With a high level of public confidence reflected in a 98% acceptance rate of assessments, homeowners can find more details on their property and assessments on the BC Assessment website.

Canada Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

