Kamloops Man Loses Custody of Dog After Drug Overdose Incident

In a disquieting incident in Kamloops, a man identified as Tim Cole witnessed a horrifying ordeal when his dog, named Oscar, suffered an overdose from a lethal mix of illicit drugs that included fentanyl, methamphetamines, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines. The event transpired on September 19, when Cole was in a drug-induced stupor with his friends, leading to the dog's exposure to the dangerous substances.

Oscar's Struggle and Rescue

Cole, too, felt the impact of the drugs, having lost consciousness during the incident. Upon waking up, he found his beloved pet, Oscar, in a critical situation. Both Cole and Oscar were administered naloxone, a medication specifically designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdose, saving them from a potentially fatal outcome.

The Intervention of BC SPCA

Following the incident, due to Cole's failure to procure necessary veterinary care for Oscar, the dog was seized by a constable from the BC SPCA. In the aftermath of this harrowing experience, Cole attempted to regain custody of Oscar, only to be denied by the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board. The board firmly stated that it was not in Oscar's best interest to go back to his former owner.

Future of Oscar and Cole's Obligations

The board expressed its apprehensions that Oscar's return to Cole could precipitate further distress and suffering for the dog. As a result, Oscar will continue to be under the protective care of the BC SPCA. Cole has been instructed to pay the organization a sum of $2,481.83, meant to offset the expenses incurred by the BC SPCA for Oscar's medical treatment.