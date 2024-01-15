Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society Offers Unique Supportive Care Program

In a compassionate move to aid those battling cancer, the Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society has announced a unique two-day supportive care program. Scheduled for January 30 and 31, the program is open to all cancer patients in the Kamloops region, irrespective of their stage of diagnosis or treatment. From the newly diagnosed to those currently under treatment or in post-treatment phases, the event promises to be an oasis of support and guidance.

Advertisment

Empowering Cancer Patients

The supportive care program will be led by Dr. Hannah Nette from InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care. She will be accompanied by a team of clinicians specializing in various aspects of supportive care. Among the team members are physicians, counsellors, dietitians, and exercise physiologists, all geared up to provide comprehensive care.

A Holistic Approach

Advertisment

The program aims to address a range of issues associated with cancer treatment. Participants will engage in activities and discussions focused on stress reduction, sleep management, and self-care. Nutrition, a vital aspect of health maintenance, will also be a central theme. The program will provide advice on exercise, lymphatic and immune support, and healthy communication, equipping patients with tools to manage their condition better.

Registration and Participation

The event, which emphasizes the importance of supportive care in cancer treatment, is free for all participants. It will take place at 460 Pemberton Terrace, Kamloops, BC. This initiative signifies a significant stride in providing accessible and comprehensive care to cancer patients in the Kamloops region. The program is a testament to the dedication of the Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society in the fight against cancer.