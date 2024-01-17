Kamloops Battles Heavy Snowfall: City's Plows on Full Blast

The city of Kamloops, nestled in the heart of British Columbia, finds itself in the grip of a harsh winter spell, with heavy snowfall that commenced on Tuesday expected to persist until Sunday, according to Environment Canada's forecasts.

The City's Snow Management Strategy

Glen Farrow, the Streets and Environmental Services manager for the city, stated that the city's plows are in full operation, striving to keep the main thoroughfares accessible. The strategy places high priority on arterial roads such as Columbia Street and Fortune Drive. The objective is to preserve at least bare wheel paths on these roads during the snowfall and to restore them to their original state within four hours after the snow ceases.

Subsequent priorities comprise collector roads and bus routes, with residential streets to be attended to later. Farrow emphasized the hardships posed by continuous snowfall, pointing out that under the prevailing circumstances, it seems unlikely that plows would reach the residential streets on Wednesday.

Residents and the Snowfall

Residents are encouraged to exhibit patience during this time and are reminded not to shovel snow from their premises onto public roads, as this action exacerbates the process of clearing. The Ministry of Transportation has also deployed contractors to plow and sand the major highways, advising travelers to verify conditions on DriveBC and exercise caution while navigating through the storm.

Other Implications of the Snowfall

School closures and flight delays have been a common occurrence as the heavy snowfall has enveloped much of southern B.C. Emergency shelters have been established, and drivers are being warned of deteriorating road conditions. Environment Canada expects the snow to taper off Wednesday evening, resulting in concerns about ice on the roads overnight and into early Thursday morning. The Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland in Kamloops are experiencing whiteout conditions and blowing snow, making driving hazardous.