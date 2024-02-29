Kacey Musgraves Embarks on 'Deeper Well' World Tour 2024: Dates, Support Acts Revealed

Kacey Musgraves has officially unveiled her highly anticipated 'Deeper Well World Tour' for 2024, kicking off a musical journey that spans continents, featuring a stellar lineup of support acts including Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek. The tour announcement was coupled with the release of Musgraves' new song 'Too Good to Be True', adding excitement to the anticipation of her performances across the globe.
Setting the Stage: From Dublin to Nashville
The 'Deeper Well World Tour' is set to begin on April 28, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland, at the 3Olympia Theatre with Madi Diaz warming up the stage for all European and UK dates. Following her spring engagements across Europe and the UK, Musgraves will take a brief hiatus during the summer months before embarking on the North American leg of her tour in September. This extensive leg includes stops in major cities such as Boston, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Dallas, concluding with two nights at Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena in December. Fans can expect a mix of new hits and classics, all delivered with Musgraves' signature blend of country, folk, and pop sensibilities.
Support Acts and Ticket Sales
Adding to the allure of the tour are the diverse support acts joining Musgraves at various points along the way. Lord Huron, Father John Misty, and Nickel Creek are set to bring their unique sounds to the North American stages, offering fans a rich musical experience. Madi Diaz, known for her heartfelt songwriting and compelling performances, will handle the opening slot solo for all overseas stops. Tickets for the 'Deeper Well World Tour' will go on sale to the general public on March 8, following multiple pre-sale events offering early access to eager fans.
A New Musical Chapter
Musgraves' new song 'Too Good to Be True' provides a fitting backdrop to the tour announcement, encapsulating the themes of love, hope, and the inevitable fear of disappointment that accompanies new relationships. This track, reminiscent of her 'Golden Hour' era but with a touch of the introspection seen in 'Star-Crossed', showcases Musgraves' growth as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level. As fans gear up for the 'Deeper Well World Tour', they can look forward to experiencing the live embodiment of Musgraves' latest musical explorations.
The 'Deeper Well World Tour' promises to be a landmark event in Kacey Musgraves' career, offering fans a chance to witness the evolution of her music firsthand. With a lineup of talented support acts and a setlist filled with both new songs and beloved hits, Musgraves is poised to captivate audiences across the globe. As tickets go on sale, anticipation builds for what is sure to be an unforgettable series of performances from one of country music's most distinctive voices.