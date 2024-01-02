K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue

Manitoba’s non-profit organization, K9 Advocacy Manitoba, established in 2015 with a mission to support stray dogs and cats, has recently earned charity status. This significant milestone is expected to substantially impact the charity’s operations, extending its reach and bolstering its capacity to care for animals.

Rescuing Stray Animals

The organization, founded by Jasmine Colucci, a nurse serving in First Nations communities, rescues approximately 3,000 animals annually. The operation spans over 30 communities in Manitoba and Nunavut. Once the animals are rescued, they undergo a comprehensive process of veterinary care, vaccinations, treatments, and a quarantine period before they find homes, often outside Manitoba due to a surplus of animals and a limited local demand.

The Financial Challenges

Co-director of the charity, Chelsea Kork, has drawn attention to the financial challenges they face in their noble endeavor. The cost of vetting the animals, which is their most substantial expense, stands at around $350,000 annually. This is coupled with travel costs, making the mission a costly affair.

Charitable Status: A Game Changer

The recent attainment of charitable status, a process that took a year and involved extensive paperwork and professional assistance, is set to be a game-changer for K9 Advocacy Manitoba. This status allows them to issue official donation receipts, making them a more attractive prospect for potential donors.

Volunteers: The Heart of the Organization

Volunteers like Elsie Pounder, who began fostering animals in 2020, are the heart of the charity. She expressed her delight in seeing the animals she cared for finding new homes and the deep sense of fulfillment it brings. This recent achievement for the charity is set to enhance its ability to continue its mission, and with the additional support, expand its reach to more communities in need.