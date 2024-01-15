K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Dividend for January 2024

K-Bro Linen Inc., the leading company in Canada's laundry and linen processing industry, has declared its dividend for the period of January 1 to 31, 2024. The company will be distributing a dividend of 10.00 cents CDN per common share. The payment of this dividend is set to take place on February 15, 2024, and will be made to those shareholders who are recorded as common shareholders as of January 31, 2024.

Advertisment

Dividend Policy and Eligibility

In accordance with K-Bro's policy, shareholders on record at the end of a calendar month are eligible for dividends in the following fifteen days. K-Bro has marked this dividend as an eligible dividend under subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and equivalent provincial and territorial legislation.

Vast Operations Across Canada and Beyond

Advertisment

K-Bro operates through varying brands with ten processing facilities strategically located in eight major Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Vancouver, and Victoria. It offers comprehensive linen processing, management, and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and commercial accounts. In addition to its domestic operations, K-Bro owns Fishers, a notable laundry and linen processing company based in Scotland. Fishers caters to diverse sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals with operations in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston, and Coatbridge.

More on K-Bro Linen Inc.

More information about the Corporation can be found on its website and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR). K-Bro Linen Inc. has a strong presence in the market with a 1.20% dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. However, the company's high dividend payout ratio of 95.24% has led some analysts to question its sustainability.